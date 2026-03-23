Chemplast Sanmar appoints A R Balaji as CFO

Chemplast Sanmar board approved the appointment of A R Balaji as chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from 1 April 2026.

A R Balaji, 60, holds a postgraduate degree in financial management from the University of Madras and an executive MBA from Great Lakes Institute of Management. He currently heads the treasury function at The Sanmar Group across all businesses and has around 40 years of experience in corporate finance and treasury. He previously spent 22 years with the Sanmar Group (19862008) and later worked with the Archean Group (20082019), managing treasury functions across multiple sectors. He rejoined Sanmar in 2019. His expertise spans fundraising, business transformation, strategy, planning, and project management.

Meanwhile, N. Muralidharan will step down as chief financial officer with effect from the close of business hours on 31 March 2026.

Chemplast Sanmar is a major manufacturer of specialty chemicals such as specialty paste PVC resin and custom-manufactured chemicals for the agrochemical, pharmaceutical, and fine chemical sectors.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 119.20 crore in Q3 FY26, widening from a net loss of Rs 48.82 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 21% year-on-year to Rs 835.14 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Shares of Chemplast Sanmar shed 0.31% to Rs 38 on the BSE.

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