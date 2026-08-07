Chemplast Sanmar reports consolidated net loss of Rs 175.58 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 2.25% to Rs 1124.66 croreNet Loss of Chemplast Sanmar reported to Rs 175.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 64.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.25% to Rs 1124.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1099.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1124.661099.90 2 OPM %-10.191.55 -PBDT-171.24-33.13 -417 PBT-232.26-86.41 -169 NP-175.58-64.25 -173
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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 9:06 AM IST