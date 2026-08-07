Friday, August 07, 2026 | 09:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchEng vs Pak Test Series ScheduleMicrosoft Hyderabad Data CentreTarun Tejpal CaseUS Visa RejectionGurugram Rain AlertRBI Loan Pricing RulesDefence Shares in Demand
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chemplast Sanmar reports consolidated net loss of Rs 175.58 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Chemplast Sanmar reports consolidated net loss of Rs 175.58 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 2.25% to Rs 1124.66 crore

Net Loss of Chemplast Sanmar reported to Rs 175.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 64.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.25% to Rs 1124.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1099.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1124.661099.90 2 OPM %-10.191.55 -PBDT-171.24-33.13 -417 PBT-232.26-86.41 -169 NP-175.58-64.25 -173

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Industrial & Prudential Investment Company consolidated net profit declines 20.64% in the June 2026 quarter

Industrial & Prudential Investment Company consolidated net profit declines 20.64% in the June 2026 quarter

Medi Caps reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.23 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Medi Caps reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.23 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Shivalik Bimetal Controls consolidated net profit rises 44.91% in the June 2026 quarter

Shivalik Bimetal Controls consolidated net profit rises 44.91% in the June 2026 quarter

Visaka Industries consolidated net profit rises 1.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Visaka Industries consolidated net profit rises 1.04% in the June 2026 quarter

HCL Infosystems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.68 crore in the June 2026 quarter

HCL Infosystems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.68 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 9:06 AM IST