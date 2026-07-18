Chemplast Sanmar reports minor fire incident at Karaikal facility
Chemplast Sanmar announced that there was minor fire incident on the morning of 17 July 2026 at about 10.30 AM at one of its plants viz., Ethylene-Di-Chloride (EDC) manufacturing plant at Karaikal facility- Puducherry. No one was injured and there are no casualties.
The impact of the fire incident is being assessed on the equipment, instruments, and electrical installation in the EDC plant.
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First Published: Jul 18 2026 | 11:50 AM IST