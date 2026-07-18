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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chemplast Sanmar reports minor fire incident at Karaikal facility

Chemplast Sanmar reports minor fire incident at Karaikal facility

Last Updated : Jul 18 2026 | 11:50 AM IST
Chemplast Sanmar announced that there was minor fire incident on the morning of 17 July 2026 at about 10.30 AM at one of its plants viz., Ethylene-Di-Chloride (EDC) manufacturing plant at Karaikal facility- Puducherry. No one was injured and there are no casualties.

The impact of the fire incident is being assessed on the equipment, instruments, and electrical installation in the EDC plant.

 

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First Published: Jul 18 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

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