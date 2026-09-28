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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chemplast Sanmar resumes operations at Karaikal manufacturing plant

Chemplast Sanmar resumes operations at Karaikal manufacturing plant

Last Updated : Sep 28 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

Chemplast Sanmar said that the company has partially restarted operations at its EDC manufacturing plant in Karaikal, following the receipt of provisional revocation of the prohibition order.

In a regulatory filing made before market hours today, the company stated that it has received provisional revocation of the prohibition order from the Inspector of Factories, Puducherry and the Puducherry Pollution Control Committee (PPCC), allowing it to restart operations at its EDC manufacturing plant in Karaikal.

The company further said it has implemented the required corrective measures and has resumed operations subject to specified conditions.

The recommencement will remain under review by the PPCC before the final revocation order is issued.

 

The development follows the fire incident at the facility in July 2026 and the subsequent regulatory directions that had halted operations.

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Chemplast Sanmar is a major manufacturer of specialty chemicals such as specialty paste PVC resin and custom-manufactured chemicals for the agrochemical, pharmaceutical, and fine chemical sectors.

The company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 175.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 64.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.25% to Rs 1,124.66 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

The scrip rose 0.28% to currently trade at Rs 198.75 on the BSE.

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First Published: Sep 28 2026 | 10:50 AM IST