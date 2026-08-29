Chemtech Industrial Valves board approves alteration of object clause of MoA
At meeting held on 29 August 2026The board of Chemtech Industrial Valves at its meeting held on 29 August 2026 has approved the alteration of the Object Clause of the Memorandum of Association (MOA) of the Company by addition of the proposed objects relating to enhancing the Company's Current offering & participate in the rapidly growing Capex coming up in Steel / Thermal Power / Renewable Energy sectors.
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First Published: Aug 29 2026 | 5:50 PM IST