Chennai Ferrous Industries standalone net profit rises 942.11% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 89.79% to Rs 5.85 croreNet profit of Chennai Ferrous Industries rose 942.11% to Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 89.79% to Rs 5.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 57.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 15.71% to Rs 3.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 40.52% to Rs 132.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 222.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales5.8557.32 -90 132.31222.43 -41 OPM %-13.850.65 -0.862.07 - PBDT-0.500.80 PL 2.186.73 -68 PBT-0.020.52 PL 1.885.63 -67 NP1.980.19 942 3.384.01 -16
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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:50 AM IST