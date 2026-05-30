Chennai Ferrous Industries standalone net profit rises 942.11% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 89.79% to Rs 5.85 crore

Net profit of Chennai Ferrous Industries rose 942.11% to Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 89.79% to Rs 5.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 57.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.71% to Rs 3.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 40.52% to Rs 132.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 222.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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