Chennai Petroleum Corporation consolidated net profit rises 202.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 2.50% to Rs 16817.32 crore

Net profit of Chennai Petroleum Corporation rose 202.57% to Rs 1421.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 469.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.50% to Rs 16817.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 17249.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1349.25% to Rs 3102.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 214.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.22% to Rs 63640.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 59356.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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