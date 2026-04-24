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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chennai Petroleum Corporation consolidated net profit rises 202.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Chennai Petroleum Corporation consolidated net profit rises 202.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

Sales decline 2.50% to Rs 16817.32 crore

Net profit of Chennai Petroleum Corporation rose 202.57% to Rs 1421.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 469.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.50% to Rs 16817.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 17249.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1349.25% to Rs 3102.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 214.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.22% to Rs 63640.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 59356.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales16817.3217249.12 -3 63640.0659356.02 7 OPM %12.114.55 -7.481.71 - PBDT2062.62751.30 175 4772.44855.05 458 PBT1912.55601.68 218 4162.47248.66 1574 NP1421.85469.93 203 3102.70214.09 1349

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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

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