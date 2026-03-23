Chennai Petroleum Corporation to consider interim dividend on 26 Mar'26

Chennai Petroleum Corporation has announced that its board of directors will meet on Thursday, 26 March 2026, to consider the declaration of an interim dividend, if any, for the financial year 2025-26.

The official announcement was made on Friday, 20 March 2026, after market hours.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation is in the business of refining crude oil to produce & supply various petroleum products and manufacture and sale of lubricating oil additives.

The companys standalone profit surged to Rs 987.22 crore in Q3 FY26, sharply higher than Rs 10.46 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) rose 21.33% year on year (YoY) to Rs 15,683.17 crore in Q3 FY26.

The counter fell 5.71% to Rs 1,004 on the BSE.

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