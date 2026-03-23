Monday, March 23, 2026 | 04:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chennai Petroleum Corporation to consider interim dividend on 26 Mar'26

Chennai Petroleum Corporation to consider interim dividend on 26 Mar'26

Last Updated : Mar 23 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

Chennai Petroleum Corporation has announced that its board of directors will meet on Thursday, 26 March 2026, to consider the declaration of an interim dividend, if any, for the financial year 2025-26.

The official announcement was made on Friday, 20 March 2026, after market hours.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation is in the business of refining crude oil to produce & supply various petroleum products and manufacture and sale of lubricating oil additives.

The companys standalone profit surged to Rs 987.22 crore in Q3 FY26, sharply higher than Rs 10.46 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) rose 21.33% year on year (YoY) to Rs 15,683.17 crore in Q3 FY26.

 

The counter fell 5.71% to Rs 1,004 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Vedanta declares Rs 11 interim dividend for FY26; payout at Rs 4,300 crore

Vedanta declares Rs 11 interim dividend for FY26; payout at Rs 4,300 crore

Kesar India gains on acquiring 4 acres' land in Nagpur

Kesar India gains on acquiring 4 acres' land in Nagpur

Larsen & Toubro declines amid Middle East concerns; says operations largely stable

Larsen & Toubro declines amid Middle East concerns; says operations largely stable

LTM announces expansion of its AI-led engineering platform - BlueVerse Tech

LTM announces expansion of its AI-led engineering platform - BlueVerse Tech

P N Gadgil Jewellers open news stores at Kolhapur and Mumbai

P N Gadgil Jewellers open news stores at Kolhapur and Mumbai

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to Buy todayHDFC Bank ShareMarket Crash TodayGold and Silver Rate todayPM Modi in Lok SabhaFlipkart Bonus Payout 2026NIfty India Defence IndexLPG Crisis