Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 365.55 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 1.94% to Rs 7093.37 crore

Net loss of Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Co reported to Rs 365.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 325.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.94% to Rs 7093.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7234.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 30.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 604.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.27% to Rs 25707.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 26304.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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