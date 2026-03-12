China equities fall as geopolitical tensions and higher oil prices weigh on sentiment
Mainland markets moved lower during the session. The CSI 300, which tracks the largest companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, fell about 1% by midday, while the Shanghai Composite Index slipped roughly 0.6%. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index dropped around 1.2%, reflecting a broader risk-off mood across Asian markets.
The decline followed weaker global sentiment as investors reduced exposure to risk assets amid escalating tensions in the Middle East and a sharp rise in oil prices. Brent crude briefly climbed above $100 per barrel, raising concerns that higher energy costs could add to inflation pressures and weigh on global economic growth.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 4:50 PM IST