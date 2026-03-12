Thursday, March 12, 2026 | 04:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China equities fall as geopolitical tensions and higher oil prices weigh on sentiment

China equities fall as geopolitical tensions and higher oil prices weigh on sentiment

Last Updated : Mar 12 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
Chinese equities declined on Thursday as investors turned cautious amid rising geopolitical tensions and higher energy prices, although some strength remained in select technology and energy-related stocks.

Mainland markets moved lower during the session. The CSI 300, which tracks the largest companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, fell about 1% by midday, while the Shanghai Composite Index slipped roughly 0.6%. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index dropped around 1.2%, reflecting a broader risk-off mood across Asian markets.

The decline followed weaker global sentiment as investors reduced exposure to risk assets amid escalating tensions in the Middle East and a sharp rise in oil prices. Brent crude briefly climbed above $100 per barrel, raising concerns that higher energy costs could add to inflation pressures and weigh on global economic growth.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex tumbles 829 pts; Nifty sinks below 23,650 mark; VIX advance 2.16%

Sensex tumbles 829 pts; Nifty sinks below 23,650 mark; VIX advance 2.16%

Benchmarks trade with moderate losses; European mrkt decline

Benchmarks trade with moderate losses; European mrkt decline

India's retail inflation rises to 3.21% in February

India's retail inflation rises to 3.21% in February

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Shelter Pharma secures export order from UAE-based firm

Shelter Pharma secures export order from UAE-based firm

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to BuyStock Market CrashMaruti Suzuki Target PriceGold and Silver Rate todayAdani Total Gas ShareUS-Iran War UpdateLPG Shortage demand InductionLPG Crisis