Thursday, July 23, 2026 | 06:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China markets gain as AI optimism lifts technology stocks

China markets gain as AI optimism lifts technology stocks

Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
Chinese stock markets ended higher on Thursday, with the Shanghai Composite rising 0.25% to a one-week high of 3,876.8 and the Shenzhen Component gaining 0.44% to 14,123.3.

Investor sentiment improved on expectations that Chinese technology companies will benefit from the growing global investment in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. Reflecting this trend, several major mutual funds reduced their exposure to traditional sectors such as liquor companies and increased investments in AI-related firms, including chipmaker SMIC, Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing, Zhongji Innolight, and Piotech.

Financial stocks also supported the market's gains. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China rose 1.05%, while Agricultural Bank of China gained 1.07%. Among technology stocks, Zhongji Innolight advanced 1.1%.

 

Other major gainers included Foxconn Industrial Internet, which climbed 3.57%, CATL (3.69%), BYD (1.18%), and CNOOC (1.85%), as investors continued to favour companies linked to AI, technology, and industrial growth.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Infosys Q1 PAT drops 9% YoY to Rs 7,769 cr

Infosys Q1 PAT drops 9% YoY to Rs 7,769 cr

Xtranet Technologies IPO subscribed 1.10 times

Xtranet Technologies IPO subscribed 1.10 times

Lohia Corp IPO subscribed 39%

Lohia Corp IPO subscribed 39%

Cube Highway Trust InvIT IPO subscribed 5%

Cube Highway Trust InvIT IPO subscribed 5%

Indo-MIM IPO subscribed 1.13 times

Indo-MIM IPO subscribed 1.13 times

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

Zim vs India Live StreamingStocks to Watch TodayDelhi Metro Stations Closed TodayVishal Mega Mart Q1 ResultsQ1 Results TodayHFCL Share PriceDr Reddy's Share PriceJana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 1Upcoming Q1 ResultsVishal Mega Mart Q1 Result