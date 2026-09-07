China markets mixed as technology stocks lead gains

The Shanghai Composite closed almost flat at 3,932.7 on Monday, while the Shenzhen Component rose 1.91% to 13,774.9, led by strong gains in technology stocks. The rally followed a sharp rise in US technology stocks on Friday, with optimism around OpenAIs latest AI model boosting sentiment toward chipmakers and AI-related companies.

Several technology stocks posted strong gains, with Zhongji Innolight and Eoptolink Technology rising 10.38% and 8.08%, respectively. SMIC, NAURA Technology and Cambricon Technologies also ended higher.

Meanwhile, China announced CNY 300 billion ($45 billion) of fresh capital for major banks and insurers. The move is aimed at strengthening financial-sector balance sheets and supporting lending as economic growth slows.

Investors are now focused on key economic data due later this week, particularly Chinas trade and inflation figures.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News