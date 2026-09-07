China markets mixed as technology stocks lead gains
Several technology stocks posted strong gains, with Zhongji Innolight and Eoptolink Technology rising 10.38% and 8.08%, respectively. SMIC, NAURA Technology and Cambricon Technologies also ended higher.
Meanwhile, China announced CNY 300 billion ($45 billion) of fresh capital for major banks and insurers. The move is aimed at strengthening financial-sector balance sheets and supporting lending as economic growth slows.
Investors are now focused on key economic data due later this week, particularly Chinas trade and inflation figures.
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First Published: Sep 07 2026 | 3:50 PM IST