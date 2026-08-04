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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China markets rise as AI and chip stocks rebound

China markets rise as AI and chip stocks rebound

Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
China's stock markets ended higher on Tuesday, with technology shares driving the gains after a recent selloff. The Shanghai Composite rose 0.3% to 3,822.3, while the Shenzhen Component climbed 3.25% to 13,885.7.

Investor sentiment improved as AI and semiconductor stocks attracted fresh buying. Optimism was supported by growing confidence in China's technology sector, helped by DeepSeek's low-cost AI model and Alibaba's latest AI developments. Shares of Cambricon Technologies, SMIC, Zhongji Innolight, Eoptolink Technology, and NAURA Technology were among the strongest performers.

On the other hand, banking stocks came under pressure, with major lenders including Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China, and China Construction Bank posting notable losses.

 

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 4:50 PM IST