China's markets show mixed results amid weak economic data
The Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.3% to hit a one-month low of 3,875. At the same time, the Shenzhen Component managed a small gain of 0.3%.
Several reports highlighted ongoing economic challenges. Fixed-asset investment suffered a steep drop of 7.2% from January to August, and retail sales growth slowed to a three-month low of 0.4% in August. Additionally, the unemployment rate ticked up to 5.3%.
However, there were a few bright spots. Industrial output picked up to 5.2%, and the decline in house prices slowed down slightly compared to previous months.
Because growth is at risk of missing the government's annual target, experts expect pressure to grow for new economic stimulus measures. Major stocks like CATL, Zhongji Innolight, and Suzhou TFC Optical Communication all finished the day lower.
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First Published: Sep 15 2026 | 4:50 PM IST