China's Yuan off four-year high against US dollar, CB Leading Economic Index for China dips yet again

The offshore Chinese yuan hit 6.6930 mark this week, testing strongest level since August 2022. However, it has come off these levels and currently lingers at 6.7130 mark. Firm US dollar index overseas and tepid Chinese economic cues are capping the movement for the currency. The Conference Board Leading Economic Index (LEI) for China dropped by 0.2% in August 2026 to 148.2 (2016=100), after also declining by 0.2% in July. As a result, the LEI contracted by 1.7% over the six-month period from February to August 2026, a larger rate of decline compared to the 1.0% decrease over the previous six-month period between August 2025 and February 2026. The China LEI has now declined the fifth time in the last six months. The Conference Board Coincident Economic Index (CEI) for China edged up by 0.6% in August 2026 to 158.8 (2016=100), partially reversing a 0.8% decline in July.

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