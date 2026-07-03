China shares end higher as technology stocks rebound
The Shanghai Composite gained 0.37% to close at 4,044, while the Shenzhen Component rose 0.64% to 15,598.
Technology stocks led the gains, with Eoptolink Technology rising 3.34%, Victory Giant Technology adding 0.65% and Shennan Circuit jumping 7.42%. Other strong performers included BYD (+5.86%), CNOOC (+3.51%), Zijin Mining Group (+5.78%) and Luxshare Precision Industry (+5.81%).
Investor sentiment was also supported by economic data showing China's Services PMI eased slightly to 54.1 in June from 54.4 in May but remained above market expectations of 53, indicating continued expansion in the sector.
For the week, the Shanghai Composite advanced 0.41%, while the Shenzhen Component fell 1.17%, extending its weekly decline to a second consecutive week.
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First Published: Jul 03 2026 | 3:50 PM IST