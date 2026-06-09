China stocks bounce back led by tech stocks

Chinas stock markets bounced back on Tuesday as upbeat trade data boosted investor confidence. The Shanghai Composite rose 1.28% to close at 4,010, while the Shenzhen Component jumped 3.02% to 15,269.

Exports surged 19.4% year-on-year to a record USD 376.8 billion, while imports climbed 27.4% to USD 271.4 billion. This pushed the trade surplus to USD 105.4 billion, the largest since January. The strong performance was driven mainly by demand for technology hardware, with semiconductors, computers, and related equipment contributing heavily to both exports and imports.

Reflecting this trend, tech and semiconductor stocks led the rally. Key gainers included SMIC (+4.41%), Zhongji Innolight (+2.17%), Eoptolink Technology (+8.38%), and NAURA Technology (+5.35%). In contrast, the energy sector lagged, with PetroChina (-5.57%) and CNOOC (-4.18%) posting losses.

Overall, the market rebound highlights how global investment in AI and technology hardware is fueling Chinas trade and stock performance, even as traditional sectors like energy face pressure.

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