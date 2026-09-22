China stocks close mostly flat as investors watch US-China talks
The Shanghai Composite closed around 3,952.1, while the Shenzhen Component slipped to about 13,723.7. Officials from both countries continued discussions on AI, investment and trade ahead of the Trump-Xi summit scheduled for September 2325.
Investors are also watching whether the two sides can extend their current trade truce, which is due to expire in November. US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said no agreement has been reached yet, although Washington could support a three- to six-month extension.
Among the stronger performers, PetroChina rose 1.12%, China Shenhua Energy gained 1.52%, and Hygon Information Technology climbed 3.88%. On the weaker side, Zhongji Innolight fell 1.41% and Suzhou TFC Optical Communication declined 1.22%.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
TRAI releases Telecom Consumer Protection Amendment, wants companies to offer more voice and SMS-only plans
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 22 2026 | 4:04 PM IST