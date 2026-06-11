China stocks dip as Middle East tensions pressure markets

Chinese stocks ended lower on Thursday as worries over renewed conflict in the Middle East dampened investor confidence. The Shanghai Composite fell 0.16% to 3,987, while the Shenzhen Component dropped 0.68% to 14,852, echoing losses across Asia. The decline followed U.S. military strikes in Iran for a second day, after President Trump accused Tehran of delaying peace talks and warned of further action.

Chinas large oil reserves and growing renewable energy sector have softened the blow from higher energy costs, but prolonged price pressures could hurt company profits and household spending. On the corporate side, Eoptolink Technology plunged nearly 32% after announcing plans to list in Hong Kong. Other big names also slipped, including China Mobile (-1.34%), Foxconn Industrial Internet (-2.26%), and Zijin Mining Group (-1.34%).

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