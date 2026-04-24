China stocks dip on geopolitical tensions but log weekly gains
Markets were pressured by fading hopes for a quick resolution to Middle East tensions. Reports that Donald Trump authorised naval forces to shoot and kill vessels allegedly laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz pushed oil prices higher, raising concerns about global inflation.
Additional pressure came from signs of rising costs among Chinese exporters, with several consumer goods recording sharp annual price increases in March. Investor sentiment was further dampened by accusations from the White House that China engaged in large-scale intellectual property theft from US AI labs, increasing tensions ahead of a planned leaders summit next month.
In corporate developments, DeepSeek released a preview of its highly anticipated V4 model. Meanwhile, Eoptolink Technology shares dropped 11.67% despite reporting solid first-quarter earnings.
Despite Fridays declines, Chinese markets posted modest weekly gains, with the Shanghai Composite rising 0.7% and the Shenzhen Component adding 0.37%.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 4:50 PM IST