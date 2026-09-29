China stocks edge higher as hopes of fiscal support improve sentiment
Investors are expecting government bond issuance to pick up in the fourth quarter. Local governments had used 81% of their special bond quota in the first nine months of 2026, while the State Council may allow unused borrowing quotas from earlier years to be tapped. This could lead to more debt sales and provide additional fiscal support.
The focus now turns to Chinas official and private manufacturing PMI data due Wednesday. Investors will use the figures to assess the health of the manufacturing sector, especially as overseas demand remains firm and the technology sector continues to perform well.
Among the notable gainers, Agricultural Bank of China rose 1.17%, Cambricon Technologies added 2.55%, and Suzhou Dongshan Precision gained 1.74%.
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First Published: Sep 29 2026 | 4:50 PM IST