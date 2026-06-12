China stocks edge higher on Middle East peace hopes
Even so, the week was mixed. The Shanghai Composite managed a small 0.1% weekly gain its first in a month while the Shenzhen Component dropped 2.3%, marking its third straight weekly decline. Earlier volatility was driven by USIran tensions, but sentiment improved after President Trump suggested a deal with Iran could be reached soon, potentially reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
Space-related stocks were standout performers, boosted by excitement around SpaceXs upcoming listing. AVIC Chengdu Aircraft jumped 11% and Chengdu Spaceon Electronics climbed 10%. Investors now await Chinas May credit lending data, due later today, for clues on the health of the economy.
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First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 5:50 PM IST