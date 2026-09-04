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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China stocks end lower as investors stay cautious

China stocks end lower as investors stay cautious

Last Updated : Sep 04 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
Chinese stocks ended lower on Friday as investors stayed cautious ahead of key economic data due next week. The Shanghai Composite fell 0.30% to 3,930.1, while the Shenzhen Component dropped 0.79% to 13,517.

Investors are watching upcoming trade and inflation figures for clues about the strength of Chinas economic recovery. Recent PMI data showed some improvement in business activity, but concerns about weak domestic demand and the overall growth outlook remain.

Technology stocks were among the biggest losers. Cambricon Technologies fell 2.54%, SMIC dropped 2.20%, while NAURA Technology and Luxshare Precision Industry each declined 3.33%. Shennan Circuit lost 2.85% and WUS Printed Circuit fell 4.23%.

 

For the week, the Shanghai Composite slipped 0.56%, while the Shenzhen Component fell 3.13%, reflecting continued caution among investors.

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First Published: Sep 04 2026 | 5:04 PM IST