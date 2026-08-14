China stocks end mixed as semiconductor and AI gains offset US tariff concerns
The Shanghai Composite was flat at 3,927.2, while the Shenzhen Component rose 0.45% to 14,354.3. Semiconductor stocks gained after SMIC reported a more than threefold increase in second-quarter profit, helped by strong demand for AI-related chips. SMIC rose 2.65%, while GigaDevice Semiconductor gained 3.21%.
However, Hua Hong Semiconductor fell 8.57% despite reporting record second-quarter revenue and strong profit growth. Investors also remained cautious after the US announced a 100% tariff on drone imports and related components, with smaller drones facing a 25% tariff.
For the week, the Shanghai Composite fell 0.33%, while the Shenzhen Component gained 0.30%.
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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 3:31 PM IST