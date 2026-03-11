China stocks extend gains as lower oil prices boost market sentiment

Chinese mainland stocks moved higher on Wednesday, extending gains for a second consecutive session as improving risk sentiment supported the market. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.25% to 4,133, while the Shenzhen Component Index climbed 0.78% to 14,465.

Investor sentiment improved after oil prices declined, easing concerns that rising energy costs could push inflation higher. Crude prices came under pressure after the International Energy Agency suggested releasing what could be the largest coordinated emergency oil stockpile in its history to help stabilize global energy markets.

China is also viewed as relatively resilient to potential disruptions in oil supply. Over the past several years, the country has focused on strengthening energy security by building strategic reserves and diversifying energy sources, which could help cushion the impact of external supply shocks.

Despite the positive tone, markets remained cautious as investors monitored developments related to the Iran conflict and mixed messaging from the administration of Donald Trump, which has added uncertainty to the global outlook.

Sector-wise, new energy and battery companies led the rally. Strong gains were seen in Sungrow Power Supply (+9.5%), Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (+5.5%), and EVE Energy (+7.9%). Technology shares also performed well, with Huagong Tech jumping 9.2%, while Zhongji Innolight and Beijing Teamsun Technology posted more moderate gains.

