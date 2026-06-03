Wednesday, June 03, 2026 | 04:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China stocks extend gains as services PMI strengthens

China stocks extend gains as services PMI strengthens

Last Updated : Jun 03 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
Chinese markets continued their upward momentum on Wednesday, with the Shanghai Composite rising 0.22% to close at 4,083 and the Shenzhen Component gaining 0.73% to 15,705. Semiconductor and technology stocks led the rally, with notable gains from Cambricon Technologies (6.01%), Zhongji Innolight (6.98%), Eoptolink Technology (4.72%), SMIC (1.15%), and NAURA Technology (2.0%).

Investors showed confidence in AI-related shares despite concerns about high valuations, encouraged by expectations of strong earnings growth. On the economic front, a private survey revealed that Chinas Composite PMI climbed to a three-month high of 54.0 in May. The services PMI was the main driver, rising to 54.4, also a three-month peak.

 

However, manufacturing momentum slowed, with the PMI easing to 51.8 from Aprils five-year high of 52.2. This highlighted the uneven nature of Chinas economic recovery, where services are providing stronger support compared to manufacturing.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India's Economy Shows Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty, Driven by Strong Domestic Demand and Services Exports

India's Economy Shows Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty, Driven by Strong Domestic Demand and Services Exports

Benchmarks pare steep losses; Sensex slides 304 points, Nifty ends below 23,450

Benchmarks pare steep losses; Sensex slides 304 points, Nifty ends below 23,450

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index falls 5.57%

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index falls 5.57%

Board of Hindware Home Innovation approves acquisition of balance stake in Hintastica

Board of Hindware Home Innovation approves acquisition of balance stake in Hintastica

Novelix Pharma inks pact with German Firm to boost Astaxanthin output

Novelix Pharma inks pact with German Firm to boost Astaxanthin output

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 03 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayJune Android UpdateTrump Tariffs Order on Forced Labour GapsGold and Silver Rate TodaySpaceX IPOJumped Deposit ScamMicrosoft Scout AI AssistantQ4 Results TodayIPL 2026 Points Table