Tuesday, March 17, 2026 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China stocks fall as global tensions and oil concerns weigh on China markets

China stocks fall as global tensions and oil concerns weigh on China markets

Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 4:31 PM IST
Chinas stock market declined again on Tuesday, with the Shanghai Composite Index falling 0.85% to close at 4,050. This marked its fourth straight session of losses as investors stayed cautious.

Sentiment was pressured by rising tensions in the Middle East and higher oil prices. Iran has stepped up attacks on energy infrastructure, increasing concerns about supply disruptions and global stability.

At the same time, most countries have not yet supported Donald Trumps push to secure commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, adding to uncertainty in global markets.

Trump also asked Xi Jinping to delay their planned meeting by about a month so he can focus on the conflict, which further weighed on investor confidence.

 

Technology stocks led the decline, with several major companies posting sharp losses during the session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Prostarm Info Systems declared as L-1 bidder by West Bengal Medical Services Corporation

Prostarm Info Systems declared as L-1 bidder by West Bengal Medical Services Corporation

Sensex settles 568 pts higher; Nifty ends above 23,550; VIX slumps 8.39%

Sensex settles 568 pts higher; Nifty ends above 23,550; VIX slumps 8.39%

Oil Prices Cool, Markets Climb Amid Iran Tensions

Oil Prices Cool, Markets Climb Amid Iran Tensions

Texmaco Rail & Engineering bags Rs 4-cr deal from Western Railway

Texmaco Rail & Engineering bags Rs 4-cr deal from Western Railway

HUDCO's board to mull interim dividend on 23 March'26

HUDCO's board to mull interim dividend on 23 March'26

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Highlights Stocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayStock Market OutlookRenault Duster Launch in IndiaGold and Silver Rate todayOPPO K14 LaunchPakistan-Afghanistan ConflictWest Asia War Day 17 UpdatesLPG Crisis