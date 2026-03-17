China stocks fall as global tensions and oil concerns weigh on China markets

Chinas stock market declined again on Tuesday, with the Shanghai Composite Index falling 0.85% to close at 4,050. This marked its fourth straight session of losses as investors stayed cautious.

Sentiment was pressured by rising tensions in the Middle East and higher oil prices. Iran has stepped up attacks on energy infrastructure, increasing concerns about supply disruptions and global stability.

At the same time, most countries have not yet supported Donald Trumps push to secure commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, adding to uncertainty in global markets.

Trump also asked Xi Jinping to delay their planned meeting by about a month so he can focus on the conflict, which further weighed on investor confidence.

Technology stocks led the decline, with several major companies posting sharp losses during the session.

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