Tuesday, July 07, 2026 | 04:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China stocks fall as growth concerns weigh on investor sentiment

China stocks fall as growth concerns weigh on investor sentiment

Last Updated : Jul 07 2026 | 3:51 PM IST
Chinese stock markets ended lower on Tuesday, with investor sentiment hurt by fresh concerns over the country's economic growth outlook. The Shanghai Composite fell 1.26% to close at 3,990.2, while the Shenzhen Component declined 1.24% to 15,225.1. Both indexes closed at their lowest levels in nearly a month.

Investor confidence weakened after the World Bank projected China's economy to grow 4.4% in 2026 and 4.3% in 2027, pointing to the prolonged property market slowdown and weak consumer demand. Adding to the cautious mood, the Chinese government set its 2026 GDP growth target at 4.5%5.0%, the lowest since 1991 and the first reduction since 2023, after keeping the target at around 5% for the previous three years.

 

Among major stocks, Kweichow Moutai fell 1.5%, China Life Insurance dropped 3.12%, Zijin Mining Group lost 2.33%, CATL declined 0.54%, BYD slipped 1.46%, and Midea Group eased 1.1%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions commissions 530 MW renewable energy capacity in Q1 FY27

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions commissions 530 MW renewable energy capacity in Q1 FY27

Swiggy rallies after achieving IOCC status under FEMA rules

Swiggy rallies after achieving IOCC status under FEMA rules

Deep Industries bags Rs 49-cr ONGC contract for natural gas compression services

Deep Industries bags Rs 49-cr ONGC contract for natural gas compression services

KP Green Engineering bags Rs 240-cr orders

KP Green Engineering bags Rs 240-cr orders

Trent Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Trent Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 07 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayKusumgar IPO DetailsTCS Q1 PreviewBAT-BMS App ControversyCochin Shipyard OFSWBJEE 2026Technology NewsPersonal Finance