China stocks fall as growth concerns weigh on investor sentiment
Investor confidence weakened after the World Bank projected China's economy to grow 4.4% in 2026 and 4.3% in 2027, pointing to the prolonged property market slowdown and weak consumer demand. Adding to the cautious mood, the Chinese government set its 2026 GDP growth target at 4.5%5.0%, the lowest since 1991 and the first reduction since 2023, after keeping the target at around 5% for the previous three years.
Among major stocks, Kweichow Moutai fell 1.5%, China Life Insurance dropped 3.12%, Zijin Mining Group lost 2.33%, CATL declined 0.54%, BYD slipped 1.46%, and Midea Group eased 1.1%.
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First Published: Jul 07 2026 | 3:51 PM IST