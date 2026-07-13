Monday, July 13, 2026 | 03:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China stocks fall as Middle East tensions hurt market sentiment

China stocks fall as Middle East tensions hurt market sentiment

Last Updated : Jul 13 2026 | 3:16 PM IST
China's stock market fell sharply on Monday, with the Shanghai Composite dropping 2.06% and the Shenzhen Component losing 3.48%, as rising tensions between the US and Iran made investors cautious. Concerns over possible disruptions to oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz increased uncertainty, leading to broad-based selling across the market.

Selling was seen across several sectors, with mining, semiconductor, electric vehicle, and electronics stocks among the biggest losers. Shares of Zijin Mining, GigaDevice Semiconductor, BYD, Luxshare Precision, and Shennan Circuit all closed lower for the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Euro currency speculators turn net short

Euro currency speculators turn net short

63 Moons Tech soars as subsidiary's Q1 order book tops Rs 288 cr

63 Moons Tech soars as subsidiary's Q1 order book tops Rs 288 cr

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Blue Cloud hits upper circuit after U.S. unit signs 5-year MSA with SpaceX International

Blue Cloud hits upper circuit after U.S. unit signs 5-year MSA with SpaceX International

Khandwala Securities Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Khandwala Securities Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 13 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayWimbledon Men's Winner ListLava Bold N2 5G ReviewGold-Silver Price TodayIT Stocks TodayJust Dial Share PriceTechnology NewsPersonal Finance