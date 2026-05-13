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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China stocks hit 11-year high

China stocks hit 11-year high

Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 3:51 PM IST
China stocks hit an 11-year high on Wednesday. This rise was fueled by investors buying into tech stocks before the much-anticipated US-China leaders' meeting later this week. The Shanghai Composite Index closed 0.7% higher, marking its highest level since 2015, while the blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1%. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index added 0.2%. Risk appetite is steady as the upcoming face-to-face talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping aim to mend trade ties and address geopolitical tensions. A modest selloff in crude oil futures also worked well for Asian equities.

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

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