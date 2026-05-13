China stocks hit 11-year high
China stocks hit an 11-year high on Wednesday. This rise was fueled by investors buying into tech stocks before the much-anticipated US-China leaders' meeting later this week. The Shanghai Composite Index closed 0.7% higher, marking its highest level since 2015, while the blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1%. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index added 0.2%. Risk appetite is steady as the upcoming face-to-face talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping aim to mend trade ties and address geopolitical tensions. A modest selloff in crude oil futures also worked well for Asian equities.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 13 2026 | 3:51 PM IST