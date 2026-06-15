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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China stocks rally as optimism grows over possible US-Iran deal

China stocks rally as optimism grows over possible US-Iran deal

Last Updated : Jun 15 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
Chinese equities ended sharply higher on Monday, with the Shanghai Composite rising 1.61% to 4,096 and the Shenzhen Component jumping 3.79% to 15,531. Market sentiment improved after reports of a potential USIran agreement that could lead to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a halt in hostilities, and renewed talks on Irans nuclear program. Officials from both countries are expected to meet in Switzerland on Friday to formalize the agreement, although important details are still being negotiated and no official document has been released.

Investors also looked ahead to upcoming domestic economic data, including industrial production, retail sales, and unemployment figures, for further clues on China's economic outlook.

 

Among individual stocks, Zijin Mining Group gained 7.63%, Zhongji Innolight advanced 8.36%, and Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing surged 10%. Meanwhile, energy shares lagged the broader market as oil prices declined, with PetroChina falling 2.41% and CNOOC losing 4.62%

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First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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