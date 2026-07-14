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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China stocks rebound as strong exports lift market sentiment

China stocks rebound as strong exports lift market sentiment

Last Updated : Jul 14 2026 | 4:16 PM IST
Chinese stocks recovered on Tuesday after falling to a three-month low earlier in the day. The Shanghai Composite rose 1.36% to 3,967.1, while the Shenzhen Component gained 2.77% to 14,924.9, supported by stronger-than-expected trade data.

China's exports jumped 27% year-on-year to a record USD 412.4 billion in June, while imports increased 36% to a record USD 286.8 billion, showing that global demand remained strong. The country also posted its second-largest trade surplus ever at USD 125.6 billion, helped by solid demand for AI-related products and higher semiconductor prices.

Investors are now waiting for China's second-quarter GDP data on Wednesday, with growth expected to slow to 4.5% from 5% in the first quarter. Technology stocks led the gains, while energy shares also moved higher.

 

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First Published: Jul 14 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

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