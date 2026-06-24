China stocks rebound as technology shares lead gains
Chinese stock markets recovered on Wednesday, with the Shanghai Composite rising 0.11% to close at 4,111 and the Shenzhen Component gaining 1.24% to 16,051. The rebound came after the previous sessions decline, as investors returned to technology stocks following a broader global market selloff.
Market sentiment was also supported by expectations for quarterly earnings from US memory-chip maker Micron Technology, which could provide insights into demand trends in the semiconductor sector.
Technology, AI and semiconductor stocks led the gains. Cambricon Technologies advanced 2.83%, Hygon Information Technology jumped 6.34%, SMIC climbed 6.94%, NAURA Technology rose 3.02%, and Victory Giant Technology added 1.55%.
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First Published: Jun 24 2026 | 3:16 PM IST