China stocks rebound as technology shares lead gains

Chinese stock markets recovered on Wednesday, with the Shanghai Composite rising 0.11% to close at 4,111 and the Shenzhen Component gaining 1.24% to 16,051. The rebound came after the previous sessions decline, as investors returned to technology stocks following a broader global market selloff.

Market sentiment was also supported by expectations for quarterly earnings from US memory-chip maker Micron Technology, which could provide insights into demand trends in the semiconductor sector.

Technology, AI and semiconductor stocks led the gains. Cambricon Technologies advanced 2.83%, Hygon Information Technology jumped 6.34%, SMIC climbed 6.94%, NAURA Technology rose 3.02%, and Victory Giant Technology added 1.55%.

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