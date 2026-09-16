China stocks rise on trade hopes and AI gains

China stocks rose on Wednesday as hopes of progress in US-China trade talks improved investor sentiment.

The Shanghai Composite gained 0.71% to close at 3,891.6, while the Shenzhen Component rose 1.26% to 13,454.7, recovering from the previous sessions losses.

AI-related stocks were among the main drivers of the gains. Cambricon Technologies rose 5.60%, SMIC gained 5.26%, Zhongji Innolight added 3.53%, and NAURA Technology climbed 2.17%.

Energy stocks, however, remained weak. PetroChina fell 2.70%, CNOOC declined 1.11%, and China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation dropped 1.51%.

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