China stocks slip as Middle East tensions weigh on sentiment
The Shanghai Composite fell 0.16% to 3,979.9, while the Shenzhen Component dropped 1.02%. Renewed US-Iran strikes raised concerns about shipping disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz, adding pressure to investor sentiment.
Meanwhile, Chinas manufacturing data showed some improvement. The private Caixin PMI rose to 51.5 in August from 50.9 in July, beating expectations of 51.0. The official manufacturing PMI also improved to 49.8 from 49.2.
Technology and semiconductor stocks were among the weaker performers. Foxconn Industrial Internet fell 2.93%, SMIC dropped 2.01%, CATL lost 1.50%, and NAURA Technology declined 4.59%.
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First Published: Sep 01 2026 | 5:04 PM IST