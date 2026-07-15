China stocks slip as weak economic data outweighs positive signals
China's economy grew 4.3% year-on-year in the second quarter, slower than the previous quarter and below market expectations, raising concerns about the pace of recovery. Fixed-asset investment also declined more than expected, adding to the cautious mood. However, there were some encouraging signs, with industrial production rising to a three-month high, retail sales returning to growth, and the urban unemployment rate falling to its lowest level in a year.
Technology stocks led the market lower, with shares of Cambricon Technologies, Hygon Information Technology, NAURA Technology, Eoptolink Technology, and Zhongji Innolight among the biggest losers.
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First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 3:50 PM IST