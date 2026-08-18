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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China stocks turn choppy as investors await stimulus

China stocks turn choppy as investors await stimulus

Last Updated : Aug 18 2026 | 4:51 PM IST
Chinas stock market turned mixed on Tuesday. The Shanghai Composite rose 0.19% to close at 3,990.3, its highest level in more than a month, while the Shenzhen Component fell 0.56% to 14,622.5.

Investors remained cautious as they looked for stronger government support. Premier Li Qiang called for more measures to meet this years economic targets and said China would speed up the development of new growth areas, including the Six Networks.

The comments came after weak July economic data showed that industrial output, retail sales and fixed-asset investment all slowed more than expected. This added to concerns about the strength of Chinas economic recovery.

 

AI and semiconductor stocks were among the weaker performers. Hygon Information Technology fell 3.02%, Eoptolink Technology dropped 3.10%, while GigaDevice Semiconductor, SMIC and Zhongji Innolight also declined.

Markets are now looking ahead to the August 2528 meeting of the National Peoples Congress Standing Committee, where investors will watch for further policy support.

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First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 4:51 PM IST