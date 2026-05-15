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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chinese markets decline as investors remain cautious after Trump-Xi summit

Chinese markets decline as investors remain cautious after Trump-Xi summit

Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 4:04 PM IST
Chinese stock markets ended lower on Friday as investors were disappointed by the lack of clear outcomes from the TrumpXi summit discussions. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.02% to close at 4,135, while the Shenzhen Component Index dropped 1.17% to 15,561, extending losses from the previous session.

During the second day of talks at Zhongnanhai, U.S. President Donald Trump said the meeting had produced a lot of good results and claimed both sides had reached fantastic trade deals. Chinese President Xi Jinping said the two countries agreed to stabilize trade relations, expand cooperation, and handle differences in a constructive way.

 

Reports suggested China may buy 200 Boeing aircraft and increase imports of U.S. agricultural products by billions of dollars over the next three years. However, investors remained cautious due to the absence of detailed agreements.

Among major stocks, Agricultural Bank of China fell 1.33%, Foxconn Industrial Internet lost 1.43%, Zhongji Innolight dropped 3.15%, and BYD declined 2.42%.

For the week, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.07%, while the Shenzhen Component Index was nearly flat with a marginal decline of 0.02%.

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

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