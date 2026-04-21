Chinese markets edge higher amid cautious geopolitical optimism

Chinas major stock indices closed slightly higher on Tuesday, with the Shanghai Composite rising 0.07% to 4,085, its highest level in a month, and the Shenzhen Component gaining 0.1% to 14,982. Both indices recovered from earlier losses, supported by optimism surrounding potential USIran ceasefire talks.

Reports indicated that US officials may travel to Pakistan for a second round of negotiations, with Iran signaling willingness to participate after initial hesitation. However, Donald Trump cautioned that extending the two-week ceasefire remains unlikely and noted that the Strait of Hormuz blockade continues. Meanwhile, Xi Jinping called for an immediate ceasefire and the resumption of normal shipping through the strait, highlighting concerns over global economic risks.

Gains in the market were led by financial and technology stocks, including Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, China Construction Bank Corporation, Contemporary Amperex Technology, and Zhongji Innolight.