Chinese markets end mixed amid geopolitical tensions

Chinese markets ended mixed on Friday as investors remained cautious due to rising tensions between the US and Iran and uncertainty surrounding the upcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping next week. The Shanghai Composite closed nearly flat at a two-month high of 4,180, while the Shenzhen Component declined 0.5% to 15,564.

Market sentiment was affected after reports said three US Navy destroyers in the Strait of Hormuz intercepted Iranian attacks and carried out retaliatory strikes, raising concerns about regional stability and possible disruptions to global energy supplies. Investors also closely tracked developments related to the Trump-Xi meeting scheduled in Beijing on May 1415. Although preparations for the visit are continuing, reports suggested Chinese officials are becoming cautious about holding the talks before the US-Iran situation improves.

Despite Fridays mixed performance, both indices posted a fifth consecutive week of gains, with the Shanghai Composite rising 1.65% and the Shenzhen Component gaining 3.02% for the week.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News