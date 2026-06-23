Chinese markets fall as technology stocks come under pressure
The Shanghai Composite fell 1.37% to close at 4,106, while the Shenzhen Component Index dropped 3.17% to 15,854. The decline came after both indices had recently touched a one-month high and, in the case of Shenzhen, an over 11-year peak.
Investor sentiment was weighed down by losses in global technology stocks, as concerns grew that the sectors prolonged rally may have become overextended. Chinese technology shares also witnessed broad-based selling, with Zhongji Innolight falling 5.23%, Eoptolink Technology declining 4.82%, and Victory Giant Technology dropping 7.44%.
In contrast, financial stocks outperformed the broader market. Shares of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China gained 2.5%, while Agricultural Bank of China rose 2.66%.
On the economic front, data showed that Chinas cumulative fiscal deficit narrowed for the first time in more than two years. The combined deficit across the countrys two main government budgets stood at 3.16 trillion yuan during JanuaryMay, despite continued weakness in domestic demand and slower economic growth.
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First Published: Jun 23 2026 | 3:50 PM IST