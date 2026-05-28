Chinese markets lifted by tech stocks despite global worries

Chinas stock markets saw a modest rebound on Thursday. The Shanghai Composite added 0.12% to finish at 4,098, while the Shenzhen Component rose 0.8% to 15,862. The recovery was driven by strong gains in technology and semiconductor shares, with companies like Cambricon Technologies (+3.84%), SMIC (+5.12%), Zhongji Innolight (+7.79%), and Eoptolink Technology (+3.36%) leading the way.

At the same time, investors stayed cautious due to global tensions. Reports of US airstrikes on an Iranian military site added uncertainty around possible US-Iran peace talks, while unresolved issues such as Irans control of the Strait of Hormuz and its nuclear program kept markets on edge.

Domestically, worries about weaker Chinese fuel demand resurfaced. Concerns over oil shipment disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz added volatility to energy markets. Analysts at Energy Aspects project Chinas crude oil imports will average 10.9 million barrels per day in 2026 the lowest since 2022.

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