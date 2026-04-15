Chinese markets show mixed moves as global uncertainty lingers
Investor sentiment weakened due to uncertainty around renewed US-Iran talks, although discussions may resume within the next couple of days. Meanwhile, Chinas economy is expected to grow by 4.8% in the first quarter, a small improvement from 4.5% growth in late 2025.
The ongoing Iran situation has had limited impact on China so far, thanks to efforts to strengthen energy security and reduce external risks.
Among stocks, Agricultural Bank of China, Kweichow Moutai, and Midea Group posted gains, while Eoptolink Technology and Sungrow Power Supply declined.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
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First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 3:50 PM IST