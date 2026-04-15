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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chinese markets show mixed moves as global uncertainty lingers

Chinese markets show mixed moves as global uncertainty lingers

Last Updated : Apr 15 2026 | 3:50 PM IST
Chinas stock markets ended mixed on Wednesday. The Shanghai Composite Index inched up slightly by 0.05% to 4,027, reaching a one-month high, while the Shenzhen Component Index fell 0.97% to 14,498 after earlier hitting its strongest level since January 2022.

Investor sentiment weakened due to uncertainty around renewed US-Iran talks, although discussions may resume within the next couple of days. Meanwhile, Chinas economy is expected to grow by 4.8% in the first quarter, a small improvement from 4.5% growth in late 2025.

The ongoing Iran situation has had limited impact on China so far, thanks to efforts to strengthen energy security and reduce external risks.

 

Among stocks, Agricultural Bank of China, Kweichow Moutai, and Midea Group posted gains, while Eoptolink Technology and Sungrow Power Supply declined.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

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