Chinese stocks edge higher as investors watch geopolitics and inflation data

Chinas main stock markets moved slightly up on Tuesday, recovering from last weeks losses. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.3% to 3,890, while the Shenzhen Component Index gained 0.4% to 13,400.

The rise came even as investors stayed cautious about tensions in the Middle East. Donald Trump warned that the US could strike Irans infrastructure if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened by a set deadline. At the same time, he said discussions with Iran were progressing well, keeping hopes alive that the situation may improve.

Back home, investors are now focusing on upcoming inflation data. Consumer price growth is expected to slow slightly, while producer prices may show their first yearly increase since 2022.

In the market, energy stocks led the gains, with PetroChina and CNOOC moving higher. Technology stocks also performed well, including Zhongji Innolight and Eoptolink Technology.