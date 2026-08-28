Friday, August 28, 2026 | 04:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsGold MonetisationNifty IT indexNepal Rejects Foreign RescueCredit Card spending JulyIndia state fiscal healthPriority Jewels IPOTejas Networks ShareWeather Forecast
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chinese stocks end lower as US-China tensions weigh on sentiment

Chinese stocks end lower as US-China tensions weigh on sentiment

Last Updated : Aug 28 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
Chinese stocks closed lower on Friday as investors turned cautious over fresh US pressure on China.

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.11% to 3,952.2, while the Shenzhen Component dropped 0.68% to 13,953.1. Concerns grew after US President Donald Trump indicated that Chinese banks could face sanctions. Reports of a possible 7.5% US tariff on Chinese goods also added to the pressure.

The weaker mood came despite preparations for Chinese President Xi Jinpings planned US visit next month. Several major stocks fell, including Industrial Bank, Wuxi AppTec, CATL, Eoptolink Technology and NAURA Technology.

For the week, the Shanghai Composite gained 1.2%, while the Shenzhen Component declined 1.0%.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices snap 2-day losses; IT shares rally

Indices snap 2-day losses; IT shares rally

Euro holds in tight range, inflation sees sharp uptick in France and Spain

Euro holds in tight range, inflation sees sharp uptick in France and Spain

Nifty September futures trade at a premium

Nifty September futures trade at a premium

Board of Asian Tea & Exports approves change in Managing Director

Board of Asian Tea & Exports approves change in Managing Director

RNIT AI Solutions signs Master Development Services Agreement with 1FC Technology

RNIT AI Solutions signs Master Development Services Agreement with 1FC Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2026 | 4:50 PM IST