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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chinese stocks end marginally in red, Hang Seng at three-week low

Chinese stocks end marginally in red, Hang Seng at three-week low

Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 3:04 PM IST
China and Hong Kong stocks turned lower on Wednesday, tracking broad declines ‌across Asia on prolonged Middle East tensions and inflation concerns. China's main CSI300 Index shed 0.18% to close at 4162 as a drop from one-week high in last session stayed in place. The index has seen volatile moves in this week and had tested a two-week low on Monday. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng dropped 0.57% at 25651 testing around three-week low. Broad sentiments were lax in Asia as the US President ‌Donald Trump said the United States may need to strike Iran again ‌but suggested Iran wants a deal to end the war. The markets are eying recent appreciation in Chinese yuans exchange rate which is hovers near a three-year high against the US dollar.

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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