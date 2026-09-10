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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chinese stocks fall as oil prices and inflation concerns rise

Chinese stocks fall as oil prices and inflation concerns rise

Last Updated : Sep 10 2026 | 3:04 PM IST
Chinese stocks closed lower on Thursday as rising oil prices increased concerns about inflation and weaker economic growth. The Shanghai Composite fell 0.43% to 3,934.4, while the Shenzhen Component declined 0.77% to 13,617.7, in line with broader losses across Asian markets.

Oil prices remained high as tensions between the US and Iran escalated. Iran indicated that the conflict could intensify, while US President Donald Trump said the war was unlikely to end before the November midterm elections. This raised concerns about possible supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz.

Investors were also concerned about rising inflation in China, with consumer prices accelerating in August as food and energy costs increased. Higher oil prices could add further pressure on inflation if tensions continue.

 

Technology, financial and auto stocks were among the major losers. Foxconn Industrial Internet fell 2.04%, Ping An Insurance declined 1.32%, Zhongji Innolight dropped 2.07%, and BYD slid 2.75%.

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First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 3:04 PM IST