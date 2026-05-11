Chinese stocks rally on strong trade data

Chinese markets ended sharply higher on Monday, with the Shanghai Composite rising 1.08% to its highest level since June 2015, while the Shenzhen Component jumped 2.16% to a new five-year high. Investor sentiment was supported by stronger-than-expected trade and inflation data, along with optimism ahead of the upcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

Chinas exports surged 14.1% year-on-year to a record USD 359.44 billion in April 2026, far above market expectations, driven by strong global demand linked to AI investments. Imports also climbed 25.3% to a record high, signaling robust domestic demand. Inflation data added to the positive mood, with consumer prices rising 1.2% annually and producer prices increasing for a second consecutive month.

Markets are now closely watching the TrumpXi meeting, where discussions are expected to focus on the Middle East conflict, Taiwan, and the possibility of restarting trade talks. Technology stocks continued to lead gains, with strong performances from Hygon Information Technology, Zhongji Innolight, and NAURA Technology.

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