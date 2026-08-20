Chinese stocks rebound as policy hopes build
The rebound came after the Peoples Bank of China kept its key lending rates unchanged. The one-year loan prime rate stayed at 3%, while the five-year rate remained at 3.5%. The move suggests policymakers are taking a cautious approach despite continued economic pressure.
Investors are still expecting more support measures, especially after weak July economic data. Premier Li Qiang has also called for faster development of new sources of economic growth.
Attention now turns to the National People's Congress Standing Committee meeting on August 2528, where investors will look for further policy signals.
Among major stocks, Zijin Mining Group rose 4.55%, BYD gained 2.05%, and Zhongji Innolight added 0.96%. PetroChina fell 1.96%, Kweichow Moutai declined 1.25%, and CATL dropped 1.03%.
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First Published: Aug 20 2026 | 3:50 PM IST