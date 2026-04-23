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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chinese stocks retreat as geopolitical tensions and lack of catalysts weigh on sentiment

Chinese stocks retreat as geopolitical tensions and lack of catalysts weigh on sentiment

Last Updated : Apr 23 2026 | 3:50 PM IST
Chinas stock markets closed lower on Thursday, with the Shanghai Composite falling 0.32% to 4,093 and the Shenzhen Composite dropping 0.88% to 15,043. The pullback came after both indices had recently hit a one-month high and a more-than-four-year peak, respectively.

Investor sentiment was dampened by the absence of fresh market catalysts and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty. Tensions in the Middle East remained a key concern after Iranian forces reportedly fired on commercial vessels, while the United States continued enforcing restrictions on ships linked to Iranian ports.

Market focus has also shifted to the upcoming session of the National People's Congress Standing Committee scheduled for April 2730, where lawmakers are expected to review draft revisions to the Prison Law and discuss other legislative measures.

 

Among individual stocks, notable declines were seen in Zijin Mining Group (-3.18%), BYD (-1.61%), Eoptolink Technology (-2.32%), Suzhou TFC Optical Communication (-6.74%), and Muyuan Foods (-2.75%).

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

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